Nigerian Govt Holds Meeting With Chinese Ambassador Over Reports Of Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian, was summoned by the Federal Government over reports of maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

Nigerians in China who had travelled there for business purposes a few days before the federal government announced a lockdown are accusing Chinese authorities of maltreatment, just as they said the Nigerian government did not care about their plight.

A Nigerian returnee in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) who preferred anonymity had said that some of his friends in China were going through a lot of stigmatisation from the Chinese.

However, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama met with Pingjian on Thursday to discuss the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

Onyeama , on his twitter handle said expressed the concern of the Nigerian government over the allegations of maltreatment.

He called for immediate intervention of the Chinese Government on the issue.

“Invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian to communicate Nigeria’s extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou, China and called for immediate Chinese Govt. intervention,” he tweeted.