Coronavirus: Three Patients Discharged In Oyo State

Oyo State has discharged three recovered coronavirus patients, the state governor, Seyi Makinde said on Friday.

The State has 11 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and with the discharge of three, the total number of patients discharged so far is now five, including the governor .

Makinde, on his twitter handle on Friday said three confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday after receiving their second negative test results.

“Yesterday, three confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged after receiving their second negative test results. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to five. So, there are currently six active cases.

“All measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State, remain in place. These include the dusk to dawn curfew (7pm to 6am); no gatherings of more than ten people to be held anywhere in the state and the closure of all markets except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state remains suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products,” he said.

He urged residents to follow the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, by washing their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer regularly, as well as maintaining social distancing.