Covid-19 Hon. Favour Tomomewo Sensitize Constituents, Distributes Hand Sanitizers, Face Masks, Hand Gloves To Market Women, Health Workers And Drivers

As part of her efforts to ensure safety and the well-being of the good people of her Constituency, Hon. Favour Tomomewo, Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly Representing Ilaje Constituency-II has earlier today visited the popular Igbokoda market, and health centre in Ilaje Local Government for the distribution of hand sanitizers, and other protective materials in other to curtain and protect the people against the deadly pandemic COVID-19.

Recall, Hon. Favour Tomomewo been a primary Health care professional, understands the importance of being healthy. And in her commitment to serve her people and protect them at this critical time urged them to stay safe and observe all the preventive measures given by the WHO.

1. Regular watching of hands with soaps and water,

2. Covering of Nose and Mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze.

3.Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell. (Social distancy)

4. Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell and call d attention of medical personnel.

5. Avoid touching of eyes, nose, and mouth.

Signed;

Hon. Favour Tomomewo

Member, Ondo State House of Assembly

Ilaje Constituency-2

(Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs & Vice Chairman, House Committee on Health.)