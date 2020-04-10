Chinese Medical Team In Nigeria Are Quarantined - Minister Of Health

Listen to article

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says the medical personnel that arrived Nigeria from China to aid the fight against coronavirus are currently under quarantine.

Ehanire, who met with the leadership of the national assembly alongside the presidential task force on COVID-19, in Abuja on Thursday, said the doctors have also been tested for the virus.

About 15 Chinese doctors arrived the country with some medical supplies to support the fight against coronavirus.

A statement from Lanre Lasisi, spokesman of Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, quoted the minister as saying the doctors are at a facility provided by a Chinese company.

Gbajabiamila earlier hinted at a legislation to regulate the use of donations to the government to support efforts at combating the pandemic.

“What we are trying to do is to see if constitutional provision is brought to bear on this issue as stated by section 80 of the constitution, that disbursement from the coffers of government can only be in a manner prescribed by an act of the national assembly,” he said.

“What we can do is to convene as soon as possible and give you, even if it is a one line item for you to appropriate this monies, this is because to do otherwise may become a subject of litigation, and the court can say you have no power to disburse from the money that is coming to the coffers of government.”

He also said the house of representatives would monitor the activities of the Chinese medical team to ensure they abide by laid down procedure.