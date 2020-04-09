I Do Not Demand For Bribe Before Offering Assistance To Job Seekers - Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah (Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development)

Listen to article

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, has refuted claims that he receives gratification before offering assistance to job seekers.

Reports had on Thursday emerged in local and online media platforms, alleging that the Minister demands gratification before offering jobs to indigent citizens of Nigeria.

However, a press statement signed and issued on behalf of the Minister by Chijioke Udeogu urged Nigerians to disregard the latest propaganda hatched by disgruntled elements aimed at discrediting his hard-earned integrity to score cheap political points.

The statement read partly, “The general public is hereby notified that the Hon Minister of State Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, OON, FCA, does not, directly or by proxy, ask for money or any gratification whatsoever before he offers assistance to job seekers to secure employment or appointment.

“Hence, anybody who collects or collected money from unsuspecting members of the public for that purpose or any other reason does not have the mandate of the Hon. Minister and should be apprehended immediately for criminal prosecution”.