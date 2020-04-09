Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Meets President Muhammadu Buhari On Boko Haram

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno at the State House, Abuja.

Zulum spoke to State House Correspondents after the meeting.

He disclosed that his visit was on the recent military action against Boko Haram by Chadian soldiers on the shores of Lake Chad.

Zulum said the government promised to take more decisive and proactive measures towards ensuring that Boko Haram is totally eliminated for sustainable peace and development.

”After critically analyzing the situation, we both expressed the belief that time has come to once and for all put to an end the senseless acts of terror by Boko Haram and other criminal elements operating in the region,” he disclosed

The Governor said he also briefed President Buhari on his administration’s efforts at containing the ravaging Coronavirus in the event it enters Borno State.

Borno has so far not recorded any case of coronavirus.