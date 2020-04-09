Gov. Bala Mohammed Cleared Of Coronavirus Infection

Listen to article

Governor Bala Mohammed is out of the coronavirus infection as he got a clean bill for the infection today from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control..

The Bauchi governor broke the news on his Twitter handle Thursday night:

“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful”.

Bala Mohammed went into isolation in March after he learnt that some of his contacts had tested positive for the virus.

His own test came back positive as well.

Up till 1 April, he said he was still asymptomatic to the disease.

He said his health was stable.

“By the grace of Allah, up till this moment, I have no symptoms of the #coronavirus. I am still leading very well, and I appreciate your prayers and support”, he tweeted.

Bala is the second Nigerian governor to overcome the virus.

The first was Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.