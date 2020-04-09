Man steals new born baby's placenta 

Listen to article

A 43-old-man, Joshua Abraham has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for stealing a new born baby's placenta.

The suspect was arrested following a report made at Ibafo police station by grandmother of the baby, Mrs Raliha Zakara.

She told the police that the suspect who is her close neighbor came to the hospital where her daughter was delivered of the baby and pretended to be the father of the new baby and demanded for the placenta from the nurse on duty and it was given to him.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect collected the the placenta on the pretence that he was going to bury it.

But when the grandmother got to the hospital and was informed that the suspect has taken away the placenta, she quickly confronted him, but he told the grandmother that he has buried the placenta.

When the grandmother insisted that she should be taken to where he buried the placenta, it was discovered the man kept the placenta and buried a dead rat.

The PPRO said "Upon the report, the DPO Ibafo division SP Abiodun Ayinde detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

"It was discovered that the suspect has once been arrested for defrauding a police officer and a pastor of huge sum of money under the pretence of procuring Canadian visa for them and the case is been prosecuted in court.

The police spokesman said the suspect eventually took detectives to where he kept the placenta and it has been recovered.

The Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson directed that a thorough investigation should be carried out and that the suspect should be charged to court.