Covid-19: Imo State Government Approves Friday, April 10 As Easter Shopping Day For Food Items

The Governor of Imo state, Sen Hope Uzodimma, has approved tomorrow being Friday April 1,0 for Imolites and residents to shop for food items for the Easter celebrations.

In a release by the Commissioner of Information in the state, Hon. Declan Emelumba, it was stated that the total lockdown being exercised in the state already will be temporarily relaxed on Friday (tomorrow) April 10, to enable Imo people and residents to shop for only food items for the Easter celebrations.

"Consequently, food markets and food vending supermarkets will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm tomorrow. All concerned are advised to adhere strictly to the time allowed and ensure that they shop only for food items.

Boutiques, jewellery shops and all other non food markets and outlets remain shut tomorrow", the statement read.

It was also emphasised that, "the free day tomorrow is for only shopping for food items and does not permit any other form of public gatherings for religious service. Our Moslem faithfuls in the state should therefore note that they can only worship on-line or through the Eletronic media.

The total lock down of the state resumes with full force from Saturday April 11, 2020. Imo people are therefore advised to observe the Easter Sunday church services on-line or through the Eletronic media as it affects their respective denominations".

The Commissioner revealed that, security agencies are under firm orders to ensure that the lock down order is strictly adhered to and that those caught in violation are promptly arrested and prosecuted.