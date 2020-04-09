Osun COVID-19 relief committee sets to distribute food, money to vulnerable residents 

Listen to article

The Osun COVID19 relief committee has concluded plans to distribute food and other relief materials to the vulnerable residents in the state to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state over covid19.

The committee lead by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland Chief Tunde Badmus targets N1billion for the intervention.

Speaking on behalf of the 21 top personalities selected by the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola to assist the state government in providing relief materials to the people, Badmus said Pastor Adeboye has already made initial donation of N20million to the pull.

The Osogbo-born business mogul said he has also made initial donation of N5million and that donations kept coming from others.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, former national Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, former governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Rauf Aregbesola, General Alani Akinrimade and the Ede-born billionaire, Dr Deji Adeleke are among individuals that are expected to donate to the pull.

Badmus said food and other relief materials pull together would soon be distributed to the people of the state.

He said Christian Association of Nigeria, League of Imams and Alfas, Traditional rulers, political parties and Organized Labour would assist the committee to reach the people and get the food and other materials to them.