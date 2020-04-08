Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 22 New Cases As Toll Hits 276

Listen to article

Nigeria has recorded another 22 new cases of Coronavirus infection, taking the national total to 276.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, of the 22 new cases recorded, Lagos has 15 new cases, four in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, two in Bauchi and one in Edo.

“Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo/

“As at 09:00pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths,” it said.