Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BoSPHCDA)Team Sensitizes Health Workers in COVID-19 in MMC, Jere LGC

Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BoSPHCDA), Executive Director, Dr. Sule Meleh, and the Nigeria State Health Investment Project -Additional Financing (NSHIP-AF), a World Bank assisted Project in strengthening the health system across the state, under the Project Coordinator Hajiya Habiba Saidu and other Technical Staff yesterday jointly embarked on sensitization Campaigns at all the Primary Health Centres in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere LGC of Borno state.

The team sensitized health workers and their clients/patients as well as communities on pro-active and preventive measures against the spread and infection of COVID- 19 disease which is a global pandemic.

It will be recalled that the sensitization campaign was kick started since last week Sunday to abreast the medical and health workers in the primary healhcare centers of the need to know and use preventive and treatment measures against the dreaded disease, COVID-19.