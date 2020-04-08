Covid19: Oyetola distributes 6,020 Bags of rice in Osun

Listen to article

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola today distributed 6,020 bags of rice to residents as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the state due to covid19.

The rice was distributed across the 3,010 polling units in the state amid a controversy that only members of the All Progressive Congress are the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the he flagged off of the distribution in Osogbo, the state capital, Oyetola said the food items were procured solely by the state government as a way of mitigating the effect of the lockdown on the people of Osun.

He added that the gesture would also serve as motivation for individuals who had pledged their supports for the state during this lockdown period.

The Governor reiterated the commitment of the administration to the welfare of the people.

He said "You will all recall that, as part of measures to mitigate the inherent effects of the lockdown on our people, we promised to distribute palliatives to them. We also constituted a 21-man Food and Relief Committee to mobilise resources for the procurement of more palliatives to support government's effort.

"This flag-off is a partial fulfilment of that promise and the pledge I made to the people at a press conference three days ago to provide the promised palliatives very soon.

"Today, a total of 6,020 bags of 50kg rice will be distributed to the poor and the needy throughout the State, through door-to-door apolitical channels. This is the intervention of the State Government as we await those of the Committee which will follow very soon " Governor Oyetola stated.