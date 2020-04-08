COVID-19 lockdown: Local authorities passive, not enlightening, MSSN tells Sanwo-Olu

Listen to article

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria in Lagos State has identified the need for more public enlightenment on COVID-19 at the grassroots level.

The Amir of the MSSNLagos, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, made this known in a press statement on Wednesday.

He explained that though the government had imposed a lockdown order, many Nigerians at the grassroots were yet to understand the importance.

For instance, Ashafa said people at the grassroots still have a wrong notion that the COVID-19 could only be contracted by the rich.

He described a situation where youths take the opportunity of the lockdown to engage in playing street football as saddening.

He also complained that many local governments in the state were not as active as expected, saying that they were not maximising the advantage of their closeness to the grassroots.

Ashafa said many local residents believed that the lockdown is an opportunity to socialise and meet old friends rather than stay at home.

The Amir said, "It is unfortunate that most local government authorities, if not all, are too passive at this critical moment. The dormant mode at which they now operate is very dangerous for us as a people.

"It is expected at this time that there should be continuous public enlightenment at the grassroots about the hazard involved in ignoring social distancing and other precautionary measures against the pandemic.

"The Laos State Government should issue appropriate directive to local government authorities mandating them to embark on grassroots public enlightenment across the length and breadth of their locality."

He called on the Lagos State Governor and the COVID-19 Incident Commander in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to urgently address the challenge to curb community transmission of the disease.

"This measure is believed to be urgently compelling to lessen the pressure being faced by the frontline health workers," Ashafa added.

SIGNED:

Saheed Ashafa (PhD),

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria,

Lagos State Area Unit

08173291878