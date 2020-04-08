FG Flags Off Disbursement of Conditional Cash Transfer In Imo, Donates Relief Materials

Listen to article

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq today in Iho, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State flagged off the disbursement of the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of the Federal Government to assist the vulnerable in our local communities.

Hon. Sadiya Umar Farouq commended the effort of the Imo state Government in response to #Covid19 pandemic.

In her words, "I am hopeful that we will prevail. I also thank the Imo state health workers for their diligence."

She added; Mr. President has directed that we commence the payment of 20k to beneficiaries of conditional cash transfer. Payment to beneficiaries in Imo state will commence today.

It is important to highlight that since the creation of this ministry we have piloted digital payment in 6 states and will continue to expand it. It is a priority to us and we will continue to expand it as it is not sustainable to distribute cash manually especially for the purpose of transparency and accountability.

In the coming weeks, school feeding program will commence in Imo state after Lagos, Ogun and FCT & we have adopted a modality that will ensure that even though children are at home.We shall adopt a door to door distribution.

On behalf of the Federal Government, I present some relief materials in form of food relief and employ the Government of Imo to prioritize the poor, vulnerable and persons living with disabilities as a result of this covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2018, the program has been domiciled in only 9 of the 27 local government and it is a serious thing and we believe if it is transparently done it will make a huge impact.We will ensure that the intervention gets to the real beneficiaries.

The Imo state born Hon. Minister of state for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, Head of Operations for the scheme among others accompanied the Minister to Iho, Ikeduru for the Flag Off of this scheme today.