Lagos State Withdraws Charges Against Naira Marley, Others

Charges against Naira Marley , former governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, and his wife has been withdrawn by Lagos State Government

Both Marley and Gbadamosi were among those who attended a birthday party organised by popular actress Funke Akindele for her husband last weekend.

After a scheduled court hearing in Ogba, one of the defence counsel, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), said the state government has decided to withdraw the four count charges filed against Naira Marley and others.

He said the state withdrew the charges on the condition that the defendants would tender an apology to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.