Coronavirus: Four Patients Admitted At LUTH Isolation Centre - LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee

Few hours after the inauguration of a 60-bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos says it has admitted four patients with the virus.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, they are three adults and one child. Adeyemo said: “They are part of those already confirmed, but staying at home. “Now they are under admission. “They are stable and doing very well.” NAN recalls that the 60-bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients was inaugurated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, led by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health.

Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, had told newsmen shortly after the inauguration that “it is better for us to rise up to the occasion.

“With the help and assistance of the Minister and Lagos Government, we have been able to put together a block of four wards containing 60 beds altogether with enough personal protective equipment and all what we need.”

Bode said that admission would still be done through the pyramid structure and the hospital would be operating under the command of the Lagos State Government.

He said: “We have a squad of 120 members of staffs, all warriors to combat this condition in LUTH. “They have all been trained and are experts.”