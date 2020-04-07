Coronavirus: Seven Patients Discharged In Abuja

Listen to article

Seven coronavirus patients in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative for the deadly disease.

Abuja has 48 confirmed cases of the disease as at today, according to numbers made available by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC. Nigeria has a total of 238 confirmed cases.

“Since the outbreak of the first Covid-19 case in the FCT, I have been kept abreast daily on the condition of the patients. I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totaling 7, are ready to be discharged, after their final tests results returned negative,” Muhammad Bello, Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), said in a statement Tuesday.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them.

“Let me also remind our residents that the FCTA is fully committed to fighting this Pandemic. We are not sparing any resources at our disposal in ensuring effective containment of the virus, and also in protecting the welfare of our people. And as long as we remain united in this fight, we will surely emerge victorious,” he said.