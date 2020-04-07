COVID-19 Emergency Food Response: Lagos State Begins Another Round Of Food Distribution

Listen to article

Following the conclusion of the distribution of the Lagos State Emergency Food Response packages to the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the State in the first half of phase one of the programme, the State Government says it is moving into the second half of phase one of the food stimulus intervention.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, disclosed this on Tuesday while reviewing the activities of the Committee on the COVID-19 Emergency Food Response.

Lawal explained that the targeted audience to be reached at the next phase are people living with disabilities, the elderly who had earlier received SMS from the Lagos State Resident Registration Agency and vulnerable people within certain catchment communities and in the informal sector.

He explained that the State Government has reformed the strategy and approach of the distribution in order to reach the targeted people in next half of the intervention, adding that the reform was necessitated by the lessons learnt during the first half of the COVID-19 Emergency Food Response.

The State Government had on March 27, 2020 unveiled a stimulus package targeted at the aged, indigent and most vulnerable in the society using the 4,000 registered Community Development Association, Non Governmental Organisations and religious bodies in each locality to distribute the economic stimulus package for the targeted people.

The stimulus, which comes in food packs, was distributed to the targeted people in every local government area in order to cushion the effects of the stay-at-home order of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, prior to the lockdown directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the State.

Lawal noted that during the first half of phase one of the exercise, over 100,000 households were reached and many jobs were created directly and indirectly in the process of distributing the stimulus packages to the aged and vulnerable in the 20 local government and 37 local council development areas of the State.

He stressed that during the first half of phase one, a total number of 100 trucks were utilized and many youth and women were engaged in the areas of packaging and loading.

The Commissioner opined that the stimulus package was not meant for everybody within the community, but rather for the aged, indigent and most vulnerable in the society.

Lawal said: “What the government has done is to provide a palliative for the most vulnerable households.

“It is just a relief and not a substitute for loss of income.

“The government is not punishing people by asking them to stay at home, but staying at home is a necessity.

“It is in our long-term interest to be able to live and keep hope alive.

“The whole world is on lockdown.

“While our government will not claim absolute perfection in the distribution of the palliatives, we were still able to reach a large number of the targeted group.

“We are therefore, improving on our strategy.”

Lawal explained that Civil Society Organisations, Volunteer Group and personalities, artists and Non Governmental Organizations have come on board during the next phase of the exercise with a view to providing their competence and expertise towards improving the intervention.

The Commissioner explained that men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps would be effectively deployed, adding that men of the Nigeria Police have already assured the State Government of her support and cooperation, particularly for the security of people that would be involved in the distribution network during the next phase.

Lawal stated that with the level of success attained from the first half of phase one of the Initiative, the State Government is moving into the second half of the initiative and has already re-jigged the distribution methods to ensure that the targeted beneficiaries are reached.

He said: “It is important to note that corona virus came as a shock to everyone; it was unprecedented and no Government had a budget for the huge expenses that came with the pandemic, which includes this palliatives project.

“The expenses on this project are extra-budgetary.

“We understand that the Government cannot make these food packs available to all residents of the State, which is why we decided that the initiative was for the aged, less privileged, people living with disabilities, vulnerable and daily income earners who would not be able to feed without their jobs.”

While appealing to members of the public to remain calm and allow the new strategies and measures put in place to work, the Commissioner therefore commended all the private organizations and NGOs that have contributed to support the initiative just as he reiterated his appeal to Lagosians to exercise a little more patience as everything would be done to deliver these packages to the categories of households concerned.