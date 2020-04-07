Unidentified man drown in Osun river

Listen to article

An unidentified man who was said to have drowned in a river at Kelebe area in Osogbo, Osun State capital has been evacuated by men of Osun State Police Command.

One of the residents, Chief Bisiriyu Aderemi said the lifeless body of the man was seen floating on the river.

Aderemi said the incident was reported to the police and that policemen came and evacuated the corpse.

He said the deceased might not be mentally stable and that the real cause of his death was not known.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

She said the body had since been taken to mortuary at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, LAUTECH Osogbo.

The PPRO said the matter is under investigation and assured that police would unravelled the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.