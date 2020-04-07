Covid 19:Ebonyi embarks on mass production of face mask.

In his bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state, Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi stated the prepardness of the state government to embark on mass production of face masks and distribute same to the thirteen local government areas in the state.

The governor who spoke to Journalists in Abakaliki through the Special Assistant on Vocational Education, Hon. Barr. Adaeze Nwaji said the purpose to which the governor directed for the production of 200,000 face mask is to curtail its high cost and hoarding by medical practitioners in the state.

He directed the department of Pre-vocational Studies, School of Human Aesthetics and Fashion Designing to immediately produce the said 200,000 face masks, to enable his administration fight the spread of COVID-19.

"Our dear governor, Chief David Umahi has directed Ebonyi state vocational college to produce two hundred thousand (200,000) face masks for the people of the state".

It was gathered that the directive to produce the said 200,000 face mask, came barley 24hours after the governor directed security agencies to arrest erring citizens of the state that flouts his order of wearing face mask always for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

"His Excellency, Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE, in furtherance of our collective efforts to ensure, through the grace of God, that this satanic scourge called COVID-19 does not reach Ebonyi state, hereby further directs me to inform the public as follows; That with effect from 4th of April, 2020 and throughout the entire Ebonyi State, anybody that is seen outside his/her house must wear a face mask.

"Security agencies, all sub-committees on COVID-19, Chairmen of Local Government Areas, Coordinators of Development Centres and indeed all Government officials are hereby directed to arrest anyone seen outside his/her home anywhere in Ebonyi State without wearing face mask" he stated.

Recall that Ebonyi State Vocational College, was established in 2019 by the governor to help his administration solve the seemingly intractable problems of unemployment and unemployable nature of most Nigerian graduates.

It was gathered that the College recently produced an ultramodern electric powered tricycles that is currently being used as means of transportation for Ebonyi workers and students of the college on discount basis.

Nwaji who doubles as Director General of the College, also commended the governor for the trust he reposed in the College by giving them the opportunity to produce the 200,000 face masks to be used by Ebonyians, especially in this period coronavirus is ravaging some states of the Federation.