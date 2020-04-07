Teenager, friend nabbed for armed robbery

Listen to article

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 19-year-old boy, Ayomide Joseph and his 20-year-old friend, Olajide Ajisomo for armed robbery.

The Police Public Relation Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects robbed two brothers at gun point at Ikugbonmire junction in Mowe.

He said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Police station by one Adegoke Sodipe who reported that while he was coming from Lagos with his brother, they were attacked at Ikugbonmire junction Mowe by three armed robbery suspects and they were dispossessed of their personal belongings which include Infinix phone valued at N25,000, UBA ATM card, and So-safe corps identity card.

He said they raised alarm which attracted passerby, one of the hoodlums was apprehended by people in the area.

The PPRO said "Upon the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola quickly dispatched his detectives to the scene where the arrested member of the gang was handed over to the police."

"Having taken possession of the suspect, the operatives embarked on intelligent based investigation which led to the arrest of the second suspect. A locally made double barrel shot gun was recovered from them."

The Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered that the suspects be transferred to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.