Covid19: Kwara confirms two cases

The Kwara State Government today confirmed two cases of covid19 in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye confirmed this in a press statent made available to The Nigerian Voice.

Ajakaye who is also the spokesman of the Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 said necessary measures are being taken to deal with the situation.

The statement was issued few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre.

According to the statement, "Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 sadly confirms two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state."

"One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee."