Police Picks Up Naira Marley, Detain Him For Attending Funke Akindele’s Party

Listen to article

The Lagos State Police Command says it has detained singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley for attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele for her husband.

The police had on Sunday arrested Funke Akindele and her husband, her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz and ordered Naira Marley to appear before the command or be declared wanted.

Akindele and her husband were arraigned in court on Monday and sentenced to 14-day community service and a fine of N100,000 each.

However, Naira Marley has reported at the police station and is being detained.

Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Monday said Naira Marley was now in police custody and that he would be arraigned in court for violating restriction order.

“Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in Police custody. He will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders.

“The Command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well meaning Nigerians that speak up against the violations. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said.