3 hours ago | General News
Funke Akindele Arrives Court. To Be Arraigned Soon For Lockdown Violation
Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele Bello, has arrived the Ogba Magistrate Court for trial for allegedly violating the law restricting movement in the state.
Akindele on Saturday organised a house party to celebrate her husband JJC’s birthday at her residence in Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos
Some of the dignitaries that attended the party included; Naira Marley, Rasheed Gbadamosi, a former Lagos state governorship aspirant, among others.
The Federal Government last week ordered a total lockdown for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States to curb the spread of COVID-19.