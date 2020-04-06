Archbishop Ibezim Celebrates Palm Sunday On Air, Calls For Fervent Prayer Over COVID-19

Listen to article

Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Alexander Chibuzor Ibezim, PhD, yesterday literally wept during his sermon over the COVID-19 pandemic, considering the extent of havoc it has caused in the world, and how it has affected the church of God globally.

Archbishop Ibezim who spoke during the virtual Palm Sunday church service held at Our Saviour's Anglican Church, Emmaus House Awka, Anambra State Capital, also called on Christians to pray ceaselessly during this Holy Week for God Almighty to have mercy, and save mankind from the ravaging virus.

Archbishop Ibezim was assisted in the worship by Venerable Clement Mgbemena who conducted the divine worship, Venerable Samuel Okonkwo who read the Old Testament lesson, Reverend Dr. Humphrey Bosah who the New Testament lesson, and Venerable Dr. Rex Kanu who led the intercessasory prayers.

The wife of the Archbishop and President of the Mother's Union, Mrs. Martha Chioma Ibezim, the family and domestic staff attended the virtual service.

The Palm Sunday church service which was beamed live by the Anambra Broadcasting Service Radio/Television stations, and Ogene FM, had other electronic, online and print media in attendance.

The Palm Sunday service was held in adherence to the Anambra State Government's directive on social distancing, hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, and with no congregation, as congregation was meant to join the worship from their homes through the various media channels and platforms.

While lamenting that Nigeria and other parts of the world are bleeding from the pains of the Coronavirus, Archbishop Ibezim reassured that God Almighty will save mankind from the pandemic.

The Awka Anglican diocesan Bishop urged Christians to cry unto God to forgive the sins of mankind and have mercy in accordance with His words which He promised, —that He will heal our infirmities and restore our health, saying that the Lord was compassionate.

Archbishop Ibezim encouraged children of God to use the celebration of the triumphant entry of our Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, to call on Him to heal and save the world from the Coronavirus pandemic, since viruses are subject to Jesus Christ's command”.

He charged Christians to focus on the word 'Hosanna' which means 'Please Save Us,' as only God has the power to save mankind from the plague.

Archbishop Ibezim further appealed to God Almighty to hear the prayers of His servants and save mankind from the novel pandemic.

He said, "People of God, looking at the light of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world, we are witnessing crisis of in all fronts; but God Almighty will save mankind from the Coronavirus in Jesus Christ's name ...Amen."

Extolling God and his supremacy, the Anglican prelate prayed Him to deliver people from fear, hunger, isolation and premature death, which are among the products of COVID-19.