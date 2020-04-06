Covid 19: Lebanese Nationals Evacuated From Nigeria

Listen to article

Following the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Lebanese government today evacuated one hundred and forty Lebanese nationals via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

They were flown out of the Lagos airport by Middle East Airlines (MEA) after undergoing series of screening. The aircraft which flew into the country under humanitarian arrangement, departed the country on Sunday evening, April 5.

Earlier today, 37 Egyptians were evacuated out of the country through the Sam Mbakwe International airport.