National Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Recovers From COVID -19

The National Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard has recovered from Covid19. A statement by his personal assistance on Media Kachikwu Michael revealed that the BNYL Leader who has been in Isolation since March ending has tested negative to the virus.

The Pro-Biafra leader tested positive to Covid19 last week and has since been in an undisclosed isolation center.

According to his media Assistance , he will be discharged later today.


