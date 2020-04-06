2 hours ago | General News
National Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Recovers From COVID -19
The National Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard has recovered from Covid19. A statement by his personal assistance on Media Kachikwu Michael revealed that the BNYL Leader who has been in Isolation since March ending has tested negative to the virus.
The Pro-Biafra leader tested positive to Covid19 last week and has since been in an undisclosed isolation center.
According to his media Assistance , he will be discharged later today.