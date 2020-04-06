COVID-19 Intervention Fund: Warri Comedian "I Go Dye" Writes Buhari

Listen to article

Popular humour merchant, Igodye has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari stating that the funds to be released for the fight against the novel coronavirus would only turn one man into a billionaire because those who are supposed to get the fund would not get it.

The comedian shared a copy of the letter via a post on his official Instagram page on Sunday, 5th April.

He wrote:

LETTER TO PRESIDENT @muhammadubuhari

THE MONEY YOU ANNOUNCED ON #CORONAVIRUS IS TO MAKE ONE MAN BILLIONAIRE BECAUSE THE MONEY WILL NOT GET TO THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT MORE.

OUR NEGLIGENCE IS A DEVASTATING TIME BOMB

Your Excellency, I am making this passionate appeal to you as a world Habitat Ambassador, asking that you take a stance so as to protect us against severe damage, loss of lives from the corona virus.

First of all, let me start by reminding you that great men and countries learn from history, hence they avoid the calamities and errors made by fallen heroes, whose failures destroyed them, even in the midst of perfection.

What human or medical equipments do we have in Nigeria that can be compared with America, Spain ,Italy or even the whole of Europe, which has been ravaged by the corona virus? Are we prepared at this time? Whereby looking from outside in we still have not made essential preparations by learning from what these nations are currently facing.

A few weeks ago, it was only one case, but today we have gone from 1 to 184 infected persons, who may have had contact with 5 people before detection, which could total to 920 and above in two weeks time, if we are not careful in managing the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, the world thought it was a Chinese problem; forgetting that the world now is a global village

Please Mr President, you should kindly direct all the governors and minister of health to work out a process to use some of the closed schools as isolation centres, while the stadiums should be prepared for any eventualities. I also appeal to government to find a way to send funds to aid the quest of survival because 98% of Nigerians earn their livelihood from the Street; meaning the ‘sit at home’ method, is likely to be suicidal! Why? There is no light, no running water, no job and…