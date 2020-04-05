Gov. Zulum Inspects Water Treatment Plant, Alau Dam, Kawuri Community Reconstruction Work for IDPs

Listen to article

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state on Sunday carried out an unscheduled inspection tour of Borno State Water Treatment Plant along Bama Road opposite Unimaid to assess ongoing rehabilitation work at the site.

The Govenror also proceeded to the Alau Dam Water Treatment Plant on same mission. He was ferried across the Lake Alau Dam to visit 28 communities on the shores of the Lake who were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Governor was ferried by a combat boat provided by the Nigerian military which has Naval, Army and Air force components involved in fighting boko haram in Borno state.

Zulum’s trip to the agrarian 28 communities was to explore how irrigation activities can be restored in the area and to further create livelihoods for the IDPs who now are settled in Alau community.

Addressing the villagers, Zulum said, ”We are purposely here to look into ways we can bring back irrigation activities along the shores of this lake Alau. As we know, 28 communities were displaced and we will look into the possibility of resettling our brothers and sisters".

"The military is very committed, we will liaise with them to ensure sustained security of lives and property” the Governor said during the visit".

Before ferrying across the Lake, the Governor was at the water pumping station at Alau to inspect maintenance works and equipment.

He was also at Maiduguri water treatment plant to see turn around maintenance carried out by the Borno state ministry of water resources.

Zulum said he was delighted by the quality of work undertaken by the management and staff of the State Ministry of Water Resources.

He said: "I am happy with what I have seen here, you have done a very good job. Sustainable, portable water remains critical to our administration, we must do everything to continually supply clean water to citizens.

"However, this can only happen when we keep working day and night and with all sense of commitment”, Zulum said.

It will be recalled that the maintenance work at the Alau water pumping station and state water treatment plants were directed to be carried out by the governor in June last year during an assessment visit where he ordered for complete overhaul of the plants.

Governor Zulum was also in Kawuri town of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State where he inspected the ongoing reconstruction worls of 750 houses under construction for the resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the community where he directed that the reconstruction work must be ready or completed before 15th June 2020 for the return of the IDPs.

He however.commended the contractors when they told him that the level of work so far was at 50%

It will also be r called that the Governor has promised to complete the reconstruction work by mid this year.