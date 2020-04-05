Imo State Govt Releases Quarantined Guests & Staff of Fancy Hotel, Owerri

Listen to article

Staff and guests at Fancy hotel in Umuguma, owerri who have been quarantined by Imo state government for two weeks over concerns that they may have been exposed to possible Coronavirus infection were released yesterday, after being confirmed of not having the virus

Imo state government sealed the hotel two weeks ago and barred staff and guests from going out of the hotel. The action was based on information that the owner of the hotel, Aguwa Osuagwu, visited there upon his return from a trip to south Africa, raising fears that he might be a COVID 19 carrier hence the need to isolate those who were there when he visited.

But a statement in owerri yesterday endorsed by the state commissioner for information and strategy Hon. Declan Emelumba, said the government effected the release of the affected persons after 14 days of isolation because none of them manifested signs or symptoms of the virus

The statement further explained that the peculiar case of the said Osuagwu did not expose any Imo person to the danger of COVID 19.

According to Emelumba, Osuagwu had had a lung battle with complex heart condition and long failure after he was shot in the chest sometime around 2012.

It added that by the time he visited Owerri he did not have Coronavirus and that his two relatives in his village he stayed with during his visit have all tested negative to the virus. Also his wife and children who were with him and the driver who drove him around have all tested negative to the virus

The information commissioner advised Imo people to discountenance the misinformation by detractors and remain rest assured that the Osuagwu saga never exposed any person in Imo state to the danger of Coronavirus.