Kennedy Family Loses Two members in canoe accident

Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, have drowned on the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, MD, the Washington Post reported.

Maeve’s husband, David McKean, confirmed on Friday that his wife and son were canoeing on the Chesapeake Bay Thursday and had not been seen since. He said it seems clear his wife and son have tragically passed.

“It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away. It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small,” he said.

McKean said his family was self-quarantining at Maeve’s mother’s home on Chesapeake Bay so they could have some space.

He disclosed that Gideon and Maeve were playing a game of kickball and the ball went into the water, so they got in a canoe to get the ball. He believes the canoe got pushed by either the tide or the wind, into the bay.