H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva(Minister of State for Petroleum Resources) leads the Oil and Gas Industry To Support The Fight Against COVID -19 In Nigeria

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E Timipre Sylva today led the Oil and Gas Industry operators to support Nigeria's preparedness & resilience in the midst of COVID-19. He announced an additional N10billion industry donation to fight the pandemic bringing it to N21billion in all.

Chief Timipre Sylva, also handed over five ambulances donated by Aiteo Group to Secretary to Government of the Federation/Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Boss Mustapha. Other support packages are: 190-bed facility to be sited at the ThisDay Dome Abuja donated by Sahara Group and 60-bed capacity facility in Utako, Abuja, donated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Below is the full text of the press release:

Sylva Hands Over Ambulances to Sec. to Government of Federation

… NNPC Announces Additional N10billion Petroleum Industry Donation to Fight Pandemic

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has handed over five ambulances to Secretary to Government of the Federation, cum Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Boss Mustapha.

A release today in Abuja by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted the corporation’s Group Managing Director as saying that the ambulances marked the first instalment of Industry collective donation of N11billion, now shored up to N21billion.

Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited, an NNPC Joint Venture Company partner donated the ambulances.

Handing over the ambulances to Mustapha, the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources stated at the ceremony that the prevailing time was far from being normal, saying it was a time that called for collective efforts.

Chief Sylva disclosed at the event that the support for the cause was an ongoing one, saying that whatever were received afterwards would be delivered to the committee.

He said that the Oil and Gas Industry, under the leadership of NNPC, had come together to contribute their quota to the effort to stemming the pandemic.

Responding, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mustapha, applauded the NNPC and the entire Oil and Gas Industry for the maximum support extended to the Federal Government in the campaign against the pandemic.

Conducting the two top government officials round the 190-bed facility donated by the Petroleum Industry, Mallam Kyari stated that the Thisday Dome, Abuja that would house the bed-spaces was donated by yet another of NNPC partners, the Sahara Group.

He said other NNPC’s partners, local and international, continued to implement projects capable of lasting impact in their host communities as well as across the nation’s geographical zones, describing the feat as the hallmark of “Good Corporate Citizenship”.

“Aside from consignments of medical consumables and logistics facilities, we are embarking on construction of at least two permanent hospitals and a world class diagnostics centers in each of the geopolitical zones in the country. All these are over and above our regular social investments through various CSR initiatives, the Mallam Kyari stated.

Mallam Kyari explained that the donation was collaborative, drawing support from the Energy Group, the private sector and a Chinese company, CCECC, to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The NNPC helmsman disclosed that the 190-bed facility would be ready for use in two weeks’ time, stating that donations were in kind, that is, respective going concerns would provide the medical materials pledged following their companies’ procurement procedures.

At an NNPC property in Utako District of Abuja, Mallam Kyari announced that the corporation had set aside a 60-bed capacity facility of the property to support the fight against the pandemic.

The NNPC GMD said the facility, located in the heart of Abuja, would equally be ready in the next two weeks.

He explained that the Utako facility would be equipped with oxygen generating plants, ventilators and other medical logistics that would support the Federal Government ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, saying that it has 10 Intensive Care Units that would serve as back up to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Isolation unit in Gwagwalada.

The NNPC helmsman commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones to the pandemic, saying he was hopeful that the Industry efforts would go a long way to stemming the spread of the disease.

