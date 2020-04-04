Covid-19: Potiskum Suspect Tests Negative

Listen to article

The CCOVID 19 susoected case in Potiskum town of Potiskum LGA of Yobe State which recieved rapid intervention of the State High Powered Committee on prevention and treatment of the CORONAVIRUS disease confirmed today, Saturday, that the suspect tested negative.

The Chairman of the Commttee who is also the Yobe State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, Disclosed this while addressing journalists in Damaturu.

Alhaji Gubana said, " I am happy to announce to you that the result of the test came out negative, as such the person does not have Coronavirus disease.

"He is currently doing much better and will soon be discharge to go home", Idi said.

According to him, the outcome of the samples test carried by the NCDC Abuja reference center, the suspected case tested negative and will soon be discharged from the Isoalation center back home.