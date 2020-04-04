BNYL attacks FG over moves to invite China experts to Nigeria

Listen to article

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, have asked NCDC to thoroughly confirm if those being discharged were treated for Coronavirus or malaria. The group through it's Chief Press Secretary, Richard Dianabasi Odung said that the manner in which Nigeria discharges Coronavirus patients is surprising. The group had earlier confirmed that her National President, Princewill Chimezie Richard tested positive to Covid 19 and in undisclosed isolation centre.

Reacting to the news of the government inviting medical personnels from China, Odung said the Nigeria medical doctors were supposed to be deployed to help China discharge it's patients "I am wondering how China who are still battling with the Covid -19 will come and help Nigeria, whereby Nigeria Doctors are treating and discharging more than them"

BNYL also demanded the government to pay #30,000 allowance to the citizens who are clamouring for it, adding that donated funds is not government's money and should not be shared among government officials who have tested positive.