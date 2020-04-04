Herdsmen Kill 3 In Ondo Community

Listen to article

Three persons have been killed by suspected herdsmen in Arimogija community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Some residents were said to have fled for fear of further attacks. The residents said that three persons were killed in their farms during the week.

They also alleged that they saw helicopter dropping arms and ammunition for the herdsmen inside the forest but the police did nothing after making a formal report at the police station.

One of the residents, who simply gave his name as Adeola, said they were living in fear

According to him: ”The herdsmen have killed three people in this community, in just one week. They killed a rice farmer, Jacob Odushe and his son, Adura this week. They killed another boy, Victor Ejeh. The boy’s corpse was found in the bush after a week that he was declared missing. The cuts on his body showed that he was killed by the bandits.

“Again, few days ago, a helicopter was sighted in our community, and we later found out that the helicopter brought some arms and ammunition into the bush for the herdsmen to continue in their attack against us.

”We want to appeal to the state government to come to our aids, we need a serious presence of security agencies in this community, and we don’t want to be taking laws into our hands.”

Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, who confirmed the killings said Governor Akeredolu has sent some security agents to the area to maintain law and order.

He said: ”I have been there with some people, the people were so bitter about the man and his son that were killed. As they saw us they started protesting but I was able to calm them down.

” They were apprehensive of the fact that they said they saw a particular helicopter that came to the bush, and they were suspecting that the helicopter brought some Fulani to the place to come and attack them probably at night .

” But Mr Governor has sent some solders there, as I am talking to you soldiers were patrolling the community.”