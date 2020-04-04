Covid-19: Yobe Records Suspected Case in Potiskum

Listen to article

Following reports of a suspected case of COVID-19 at General Hospital Potiskum yesterday, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr. Muhammad Lawan Gana led a team to the LGA Friday.

The team discovered that a 30 year old truck driver who arrived from Lagos on 1st April 2020, was at PHCC Dogon Zare on 2nd April 2020 with complaints of cough, fever & difficulty in breathing.

Later the suspect was diagnosed and referred to the General Hospital Potiskum.

All necessary public health measures have been administered on him and his samples were taken and sent to the NCDC reference laboratory Abuja.

Meanwhile, the patient is being cared for on other possibilities of having the disease while being appropriately monitored.

The Honorable Commissioner for Health however assured the general public that the state government was on top of the situation hence no cause for alarm while the results of the sample test is being awaited from Abuja NCDC.

Dr. Lawan was accompanied on the visit by the ES YSPHCMB Dr Babagana Kundi Machina, Director Nursing Services SMOH Abdullahi Ali Danchua, Assistant Director Health Promotion YSPHCMB Umar Kwanda and State Health Promotion Officer YSPHCMB Mohammed Kado Abubakar.

The Director of Personnel Management and the Director of Primary Health Care of Potiskum LGA thanked the Honorable Commissioner and his entourage for their prompt intervention while pledging to continue in their efforts to sensitize the community in the dreaded disease, COVID-19 pandemic.