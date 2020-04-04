March 4: Hope is Not Faith

Listen to article

People often mistake hope for faith, but these concepts are distinct. The Bible says, “And now these remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:13). The Greek word for “faith” is pistis, meaning “belief” or confidence.” It can also mean, “Conviction” or “assurance.” The word for hope is elpis, meaning “expectation” or “anticipation.” Divine hope is based on faith because it anticipates the ultimate fulfillment of that faith.

Hope is necessary for anticipating heaven, the second coming of Christ, and everything God has promised us in the future – the culmination of our salvation, the resurrection of our bodies, the new heaven and new earth, and our eternal reign with Christ. Divine hope looks to future blessings: “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure” (Hebrews 6:19). “may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 15:13).

When hope is misapplied, however, it is a hurdle to answered prayer. God wants to bless us in this life. If we think blessings are for the future only, we will fail to exercise faith to see their fulfillment now. Where faith is not applied, fulfillment cannot come. Believers with this perspective will receive the future blessings for which they have hope and faith, but they will miss the blessings God wants to give them today. Note: The expectation of future blessings is what biblical (divine) hope is all about.

Let’s pray: Father, thank You for the hope of salvation. I look forward to an eternity with You. Help me to understand the difference between divine hope and faith so I can walk according to Your purpose for my life. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Ruth 1-4; Luke 8:1-25

Divine Hope Sustains Your Faith in God's Word.