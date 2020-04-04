Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) Members Donate 50% Of Their Two Months Salaries to Support The Fight Against Coronavirus

Listen to article

Members of Borno State House of Assembly today donated half of their two months salary to support the present administration's effort in the prevention and control of COVID -19.

The speaker, Hon Abdulkarim lawan announced this when he led some of the members on advocacy visit to the chairman of the high powered response team for the prevention of corona virus, H.E Hon Umar Usman Kadafur at the government house Maiduguri.

The speaker commended the State Government for putting all the necessary measures in place for the prevention of the disease. Notably, he added is the setting up of high powered response team for the prevention of the disease.

L-R: Dep gov Usman Kadafur and Speaker BOSHA Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan at the Govt House, Maiduguri Friday to present support to coronavirus committee

The speaker commended the high powered response team for the sensitization campaign embarked upon at strategic locations as well as entry points to the state capital.

The state deputy governor who is also the chairman of the high powered response team expressed appreciation to the House of Assembly members for the sacrifice made to support the state government, which he added is a clear indication that they are truly representatives of their people.

The Deputy Governor said it is not the amount of the donation that matters but the spirit behind it and assured them of continued partnership with them in the prevention of the disease.

The chairman of the high powered response team called on other political office holders to emulate the good gesture done to the people of the state by House of Assembly members.