Borno State Commences Use of Govt Buses for Town Service To Ease Transportation Problems In Maiduguri

Borno State Commissioner of Transport, Hon.Abubakar Tijjani has directed the Borno Express Corporation to commence Town Service within MMC, Jere & some parts of Konduga LGAs to alleviate the sufferings of pasengers on Keke NAPEP and other commercial vehicles shuttling Maiduguri metropolis during the lockdown period.

This directive followed the order given by the State Gov Prof Babagana Umara Zulum to keke Napep Riders & commercial Bus drivers to minimize the number of their passengers.

The commissioner while giving the directive said "in order to alleviate the suffering of the masses his ministry have resolved to send all the buses of Borno Express Corporation to commence town service with immediate effect as a palliative measure."

"The Borno Express Buses have since commenced the town service" Tijani said.

Some residents of Maiduguri who spoke to our Correspondent Friday, inside MMC bus said they were excited and happy with the Governemnts directive to ease transportation problems within the city during the lickdown.

Some thanked the Commissioner of Transport for coming to their aid and pray for the State Governor's success.