Borno State Geographic Information Service Enforces Temporal Withdrawal of C of O

Following the directives given by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on the temporal withdrawal of Right of Occupy of ten filling stations within Maiduguri and Jere environs.

The Executive Secretary of State Geographic Information Service Engr. Adam B. Bababe and members of the Agency have today embarked on enforcement visit to the affected filling stations.

Recall that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday issued a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Usman Jidda shuwa where he directed that the Rights of Occupancy of the filling stations in question be revoked.

The stations were involved in dubious activities of hoarding petroleum products to create artificial scarcity.

Engr. Bababe said the notice to the filling stations also mandated them to come along with thier relevant documents to BOGIS office latest today, Friday before 12 noon for further clarification and necessary action.

The filling stations are Tafida Bafari and CoLtd, Kano road, Muazu Idris, Baga Road, Oil link, opposite flour mills, Total filling station, kano road.

Others include A.A Rano, Kano road, Nan Nam, Kano road, Kai Masha Allahu, Kano road, Alhaji Bukar Kolo, Kano road, Gnile by pass, and Kabs marchant ltd. Damboa road.