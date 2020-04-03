Exclusive: Pastor E.A. Adeboye Donates Another N20million to SupportOsun State Government COVID-19 Relief Package.

Listen to article

Pastor E.A. Adeboye Donates Another N20million to Support Osun State Government COVID-19 Relief Package.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has made another donation of N20million to the government of the State of Osun to support the state government’s effort to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the Osun residents.

Osun as at today, Friday April 3rd 2020 ranks 3rd amongst the states with confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 30 confirmed cases out of the total 198 confirmed cases in Nigeria as released by the NCDC.

The State no doubt would require all the support that it can get in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the Twenty Million Naira (N20m) support which was transferred into the Osun State Government dedicated COVID-19 account domiciled with UBA is considered a timely support in this fight against COVID-19.

The General Overseer noted that by the donation, the mission “ acknowledge the efforts of the state government in curbing the spread of the Virus in the state and prayed that God would put an end to COVID 19, not just in Nigeria but in the entire world in the mighty name of Jesus”.

This new donation is coming just as Pastor Adeboye made a donation of 8,000 Hand Sanitizers, 8,000 Surgical Face Masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos state government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, March 31, 2020 at the Yaba Infectious Diseases Centre.

It’s noteworthy that Pastor Adeboye has always been committed to contributing to the wellbeing of humanity and in particular Nigerians of all tongue, religion and belief.

This has shown in his continuous generous giving in various areas long before the outbreak of COVID-19.

It will be recalled that ahead of the Corona virus pandemic, Pastor Adeboye through the RCCG CSR delivered on the commitment of the church to strengthen and support the health system by donating 11 ICU beds fully fitted with Ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau States these facilities have immensely contributed to government’s efforts in the care for persons with acute medical needs.