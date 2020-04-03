When I Hear The Noise Of Covid-19

Listen to article

THE WHISPER IN WUHAN

The deafning noise of the novel virus started a whisper whispering from Wuhan through the world. Souls travel slowly and rapidly like the whispers in the eardrum. The world worries less over the whisper till it travels to the other ends of the East.

ECHOES IN THE EAST

Whispers became echoed and deafening. Then worries intensified; now the whispers become crystal clear that the deafness of the deaf was intensified. Death toll flourished, infected outnumbers medic facilities.

SONOROUS IN THE SOUTH

When it sighed, it sonorous sounds lull thousands to sleep, many in bed and some in the heart of mother Earth. Yet still winning souls like the Western Missionaries.

"WOWWING" IN THE WEST

COVID-19 isn't just making noise here on Earth, it wows the angels with incessant soul winnings. Despite, the proclamation of a powerful continents in the West, souls are being won by COVID-19. Will The West Win back her lost glory?

A NOISE IN THE NORTH

It's a Noise in the North. Disrupting Business, social and other developmental communication. Can someone just shut it up?

Everywhere is dangerous; you are either in self-isolation, a carrier, under close surveillance or a precautious patient. A friend punned on the works of Chinua Achebe, "the world is no longer at ease, things have fallen apart". This exactly is the case at hand.

GOODIES IN THE NOISE

What good could be in such malignant malady other than destruction. This noise is not just a noise, it is an echo of peril, it is a sonorous sound of wailing souls in sick bed, it is a season of social-distance, it is a resounding moment of rumours and unverified information which kills faster than the virus.

Corona Virus 2019, when will you bade us bye? The ruins you have cost, how do we rehabilitate? Corona, you exist once as a phonological terminology, but you come to life with your noise to impede human developmental communication.

ENOUGH OF THESE RUINS!

Let's stand aloft to fight this endemic by taking precautionary measures. While the professionals work out a remedy to this malignant malady. Never be afraid! COVID-19 is just a visitor.

#COVID-19

#HEAL_THE_WORLD

#SAVE_HUMANITY

Waliu Adeyeri is a graduate of English from the University of Ilorin. A content writer and Freelance writer with some of his works featured in magazines and online platforms.