Open Letter: Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States: Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Greetings:

We write to you as representatives of the Yemeni-American organizations in the United States appealing for the release of non-criminal Yemeni detainees held by the Department of Homeland Security. These detainees are held pending removal to Yemen.

Removal to Yemen has not been possible. The situation in Yemen is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The civil war in Yemen has been described by the UN as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today. This crisis has been compounded by COVID 19. Yemen already is short of all basic necessities.

As to the detainees’ condition in the US, social distancing is hard to do in detention. US medical resources are already stretched dealing with COVID 19. Releasing the low risk detainees, held on administrative violations, can help reduce the spread of the virus to the detainees and to the DHS agents themselves.

In fact, in recognition of the threat to public health of crowded facilities, a number of states have already released low risk prisoners in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Administrative detainees are even of a lower risk to society than the prisoners that have been released by a number of states.

We hope that you seriously consider our humanitarian appeal. We hope and pray for the health and safety of everyone in the United States. For more information, please contact Dr. Dahan Alnajjar at 313-658-0351 or via email [email protected].

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

The Signatories:

1- International Council for Rights and Relief ICRR Michigan (313)658-0351, http://www.INFO.ICRR.INFO , email: [email protected]

2- The Yemeni-American Chamber of Commerce YACC, Michigan (877)516-9222, http://www.yaccusa.com , email: [email protected]

3- Youth Advancement Council YAC, Michigan (877)516-9222 http://www.youthcouncil.us, email:[email protected]

4. Yemeni American Benevolent Association YABA, Michigan (313)841-3333, http://www.yabacommunity2121.org,

5. The Yemeni American Leadership Association YALA, Michigan (313)285-9279, www.yalacommunity.org