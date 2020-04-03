Driver Disappears, Barricades Destroyed, As Truck Crashes In Awka

Listen to article

Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, in the early hours of today, recorded another road traffic crash along the Regina Caeli axis of the ever busy Enugu—Onitsha Expressway.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, RC Pascal A. Anigbo.

According to him, the lone road crash, which could be attributed to speeding and lose of control, involved a MAN Diesel Truck with registration number ENU326ZW.

He further revealed that life was not lost, nor any injury recorded, in the crash which involved two adults, in addition to the driver who was reported to have 'fled' the scene after the crash.

"At about 3.50am today Friday 3 April, 2020, a MAN Diesel truck with registration number ENU326ZW was involved in a lone road traffic crash at Regina Ceali, along Awka-Onitsha Expressway.

"The crash was caused by Speeding and Lose of Control. The driver was reported to have fled the scene after the crash. Two (2) male adults were involved in the crash. No injury and no death recorded.

"FRSC personnel are on ground ensuring free flow of traffic, while efforts are being made to clear the obstruction caused.

"The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi warns motorists against driving above stipulated speed limits, especially in built up areas. He also admonishes drivers to be cautious while driving and drive with common sense speed limits," the statement reads in full.

Meanwhile, some of the metal barricades mounted on the road's side by Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), to çompel pedestrians cross through the designated points, were destroyed by truck.