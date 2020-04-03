Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 6 New Cases As Toll Hits 190

Listen to article

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC reported six additional coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 190.

All the cases came from Osun, NCDC said in a tweet at 11 a.m today. “As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”, NCDC said.

Here is the breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 20

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

