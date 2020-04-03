Military Officer Risks Jail If Found Culpable Of Alleged Murder

Listen to article

The military personnel who allegedly murdered a 28 year old Joseph Pessu, in Warri, Delta state may end up in one of the Correctional Services in the state.

Although, what led to the killing of Pessu, on Thursday in cold blood is still sketchy, the state government has ordered a full scale investigation into the death of the young promising boy.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a statement in Asaba said government was worried about the report of an alleged killing of a 28-year old man in Warri by security agencies on regular patrol duty.

The Commissioner said the state government has sent a delegation to the deceased family to condole with them over the loss of their son.

He stated that the military authorities have been contacted to carry out an investigation into what led to the killing of the deceased.

He however called on the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands while the government conducts an investigation into the killing.

Mr Aniagwu thanked Deltans for their cooperation so far by remaining indoors and called for further cooperation with the State Government in the best interest of Deltans.