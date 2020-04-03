Group Demands Justice For Alleged Murdered Man In Delta

Listen to article

An ethnic group, Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC), has demanded that justice be done in the case of Mr. Joseph Pessu, who was purportedly murdered by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Pessu was allegedly killed by alleged rowdy military officer on Thursday in Warri, Delta state.

In a press statement jointly signed by the president, Comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro and Secretary, Appearance Afejuku, called on the Delta State government and the Nigerian Army to fish out the killer of Pessu.

"The attention of the Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC) and its President Comr. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, have been drawn to the gruesome killing of one of his members by men of the Nigerian Army at Ada Val Arenyenka Street, Ugbuwangue earlier this morning in Warri.

"The Council gathered that Late Mr. Joseph Pessu, a law abiding citizen and committed member of the INYC was racing through NPA Express Way to go pick his sick father to the hospital when men of the Nigerian Army flagged him down. Before he could apply his breaks, one of his tyres was deflated. He managed to negotiate into the nearby Ada Val Arenyenka Street. As he alighted his car to query why he was shot at, one of the gun wielding officer shot him at close range. Mr. Joseph died on the spot.

"The INYC is using this medium to call on the Delta State Government and the Nigerian Army to fish out the recalcitrant and blood thirsty Army officer who used the excuse of the Covid 19 Lockdown enforcement to murder a defenseless citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The INYC queries the deployment of men of the Nigerian Army to enforce a Lockdown against a virus that is yet to claim any life in Warri and Delta State but instead it is the bullet of the Nigerian Army Officer that has claimed a precious life.

"We demand justice for late Joseph Pessu. We want the murderous officer to be apprehended and punished according to the dictates of the law. Otherwise, we may not be able to manage the events that will happen hereinafter especially in this period of Lockdown", the statement added.