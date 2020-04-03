It’s Inhuman to Play Politics with Coronavirus 

Listen to article

Nigeria, like the rest of the world, is in the throes of a pandemic with the Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) afflicting nearly 900,000 victims globally and accounting for over 40,000 fatalities. It is a sober moment for the world and every right thinking person ought not to make political capital or mischief out of this disaster.

It is in this light that we found disheartening a report captioned," Group Tackles Obiano on Covid-19 Spending" by one Tony Okafor in the Punch

that twisted the facts of the matter in relation to Anambra State and the Covid-19 protection arrangements in connivance with one Emeka Uneagbalasi, a politician who masquerades as Civil rights activist. We would have ignored the naysayers but this is a time that calls for the right messages being circulated hence our response.

In line with its commitment to the safety and good health of ndi Anambra, Governor Willie Obiano has led his team to take pre-emptive measures against the ravaging virus. Acting ahead of the problem, the Governor galvanised well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come together and support his administration in the execution of its preventive and containment strategies.

At no time did the Anambra State Government announce any amount of money as having been spent for the procurement of Covid-19 preventive equipment. The various figures being bandied around only exist in the imaginary world of those who do not mean well for ndi Anambra.

Indeed, the Chief Obiano-led administration is mobilising the resources required to wrestle the pandemic and its associated challenges.

It is in that light that the Anambra State Technical Committee on Covid-19, led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala recently gave a detailed account of the state government’s proactive measures, while the Secretary to the Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu also announced designated Protection centres.

According to Prof Chukwulobelu, the Anambra State Government is targeting the purchase of three million face masks for the people of the state, in addition to palliatives to cushion the effects of a potential lockdown.

Will the government be calling on corporate institutions and individuals to help out in the provision of medical supplies and facilities if it had already spent the humongous amount of money which is widely but falsely in circulation?

We use this opportunity to urge ndi Anambra and our other well-wishers to ignore the mischief makers but rather aid the state government in the battle against Coronavirus. Funds generated will go a long way in the provision of the facilities and the stimulus package for our people.

The Government of Anambra State is grateful to corporate bodies and philanthropists who have fulfilled their promises in cash and kind and assure them as well as prospective donors that every contribution will be judiciously utilised and accounted for.

Anambra State Government has already designated NYSC Camp Mbaukwu/

Umuawulu, General Hospital Onitsha, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Amaku, Awka and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi as Coronavirus Protection Centres .

A lot more measures and stimulus package to cushion the hardships have also been outlined by the Governor and daily updates and clarifications to keep ndi Anambra informed will follow in the days to come.

Ozumba is Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.