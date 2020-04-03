April 3:  Growing Your Faith

Listen to article

The only way God’s promises will become a reality in your life is if you act on them-and you cannot act on them without faith. The very word, promise requires faith. If I promise you something, then you don’t have it yet; you must believe I will give it to you. God tells us, “I promise to do this for you, but it’s actually, already done. I want you to believe that what I promised is real. It is already accomplished.” Start living by the faith God gave you so that His Word can come to pass in your life.

People say, “I need more faith.” Faith is easy to obtain: it comes by hearing the Word of God. “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17 NKJV). When you receive the Word, your faith grows. Every time you hear or read the Word and apply it, your spiritual life is strengthened. You don’t receive the Word of God without being changed for the better. Remember the promise regarding the seed that fell on good soil in Jesus’ parable of the sower: “But the one who received the seed that fell on good soil is the man and the one who hears the word and understands it.

He produces a crop, yielding a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown” (Matthew 13:23). Planted in a good soil, a seed will grow because the power is in the seed. Let the Word of God be planted in you and let it “grow” your faith in the love and power of God our father. Note: You don’t receive the word of God without being changed for the better.

Let’s pray: Father, Your Word is the seed of faith in the soil of my heart. Let my heart be the good soil, watered by your Holy Spirit, so that I will reap a harvest for you. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s reading: Judges 19-21; Luke 7:31-50

Grow Your Faith with the Word and Promises of God.